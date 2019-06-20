Watch Live June 27: Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at PLS Fifth Anniversary Celebration

Presidents to be joined by Presidential Leadership Scholars from across the United States who are tackling the most pressing issues of our time. Watch the ceremony online at 5:00 p.m. Central Time live from the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas.

On June 27, President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton will be joined by Presidential Leadership Scholars Lisa Hallett, CEO of wear blue: run to remember, and Jay Bhatt, SVP and CMO of the American Hospital Association, at the George W. Bush Presidential Center for the Moody Conversation centered around the work they are doing to address veterans’ issues and challenges in health care. The conversation will take place during the graduation ceremony of the 2019 class of Presidential Leadership Scholars, which marks the fifth anniversary since the program began in 2015.

The 2019 class of Scholars is comprised of doctors, veterans, corporate professionals, attorneys, public servants, educators, and more from across the country who over the past five months have come together to collaborate and make a difference in the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson. This year’s class will join an active network of 240 Scholars who are working to lead lasting and positive change in their communities and across the globe.